Holden James, graduating Clear Creek HS senior, uplifted by community after life-altering injury

As Clear Creek High School's seniors walk the stage at graduation May 30, among them will be one graduating senior whose future was thrown into uncertainty earlier this year after a sports injury turned tragic.
When an accident at football practice in December left Holden James with damage to his popliteal artery, knee joint and muscles that eventually led to the amputation of his leg the following month, the Clear Creek ISD community stepped up to help. James will walk at graduation with his peers and new prosthetic leg, Superintendent Eric Williams said May 21.
Williams, who began his tenure at CCISD in January, expressed gratitude and amazement for the way the community supported one of its own.
"What really impressed me is just the way in which the community wrapped its arms around the Holden family," Williams said at a May 21 League City Chamber of Commerce event.
James, 18, had hoped to have his college paid for through a football scholarship, friends and community members said in a May 28 CCISD news release. He was a starting offensive lineman for the Clear Creek High School Wildcats, sporting the number 73, and he is known to his loved ones as a kind, respectful "gentle giant," per the release and the family's GoFundMe page. His mother works in the district's nutrition department.
