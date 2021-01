Clear Creek HS football player has leg amputated after practice injury

EMBED >More News Videos WATCH: Hear from the boy's father as he recalls what exactly led up to the tragic infection.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Clear Creek High School community is rallying around one of their own after a tragic accident.According to a GoFundMe, senior football player 18-year-old Holden James was hurt while the team was practicing running plays on December 4.Some of his injuries include a popliteal artery injury, a knee joint complete disruption with compartment syndrome, and a dead muscle, according to the GoFundMe page. On Tuesday, doctors had to amputate one of his legs as a result.Friends who put together the GoFundMe say James was known for his role as starting offensive lineman for Clear Creek High School. They say he's one of the sweetest people they know, a gentle giant.His mother, Teresa Ramirez, works in the nutrition department for Clear Creek ISD. They say he had hopes of playing college football until his accident.Friends say the accident has put a financial strain on the family and they will need help with medical expenses, equipment and new housing accommodations. As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised close to $27,000 of their $30,000 goal.