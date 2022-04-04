hobby airport

Hobby Airport issued ground stop after lighting system issues

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hobby Airport announced the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop after lighting systems issues on Monday afternoon.

The airport said they are working to resolve an issue with the lighting system on runway 4/22.

Hobby Airport said in a tweet:

"Our crews are working diligently to restore operations as soon as the runway is deemed safe for aircraft operations. We will share updates as they become available."

Check the status of arriving and departing flights with the operating airline prior to coming to the airport.

