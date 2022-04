Hobby Airport issued ground stop after lighting system issues

Airport personnel are working to resolve an issue with the lighting system on runway 4/22. As a result the FAA has issued a ground stop for Hobby Airport.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hobby Airport announced the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop after lighting systems issues on Monday afternoon.The airport said they are working to resolve an issue with the lighting system on runway 4/22.Hobby Airport said in a tweet: Check the status of arriving and departing flights with the operating airline prior to coming to the airport.