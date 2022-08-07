Injured Hitchcock police officer shoots fleeing high-speed chase suspect, police say

A Hitchcock police officer is hospitalized after being hit by a suspect who led them on a high-speed chase into the Heights area early Sunday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Hitchcock police officer shot a high-speed chase suspect after being struck by the suspect's vehicle in the Heights area early Sunday morning.

At about 1:15 a.m., investigators said an officer attempted to stop a driver in a white Dodge Challenger in a traffic stop on Highway 6 near Monroe.

The driver refused to stop, leading Hitchcock police and Galveston County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase, according to HPD Chief Wilmon Smith.

The suspect reportedly pulled over several times, acting as if he would stop, but took off again.

The chase went to I-10 into Houston, where the suspect turned onto N. Shepherd Drive into the Heights area and stopped.

According to Smith, a Hitchcock police officer got out of his vehicle and approached the suspect's car.

Smith said that the suspect took off and hit the officer, who fired his gun at the car and struck the suspect in the shoulder.

The challenger stopped near the parking lot of Nundini's Chef Table.

Investigators said the officer and suspect were transported to the hospital, where they are expected to recover.

It is unknown whether the suspect was impaired or why he fled from police in the first place.

Investigators have not released his identity and are not aware of any outstanding warrants at this time.

