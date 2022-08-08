Chase suspect who hit Hitchcock police officer with his car identified, charged with felony evading

The suspect reportedly pulled over several times, acting as if he would stop, but took off again.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspect who hit a Hitchcock police officer with his vehicle during a high-speed chase in the Heights area Sunday has been charged and identified.

The video above is from a previous report.

Dannyhau Nguyen, 32, has been charged with felony evading by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

At about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, investigators said an officer attempted to stop a driver in a white Dodge Challenger during a traffic stop the 8300 block of State Highway 6.

Nguyen refused to stop, leading Hitchcock police and Galveston County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase, according to Hitchcock PD Chief Wilmon Smith.

Nguyen pulled over several times, acting as if he would stop, but took off again, authorities said.

The chase went to I-10 into Houston, where the suspect turned onto N. Shepherd Drive into the Heights area and stopped.

That's when police said Hitchcock Police Officer Sanford got out of his vehicle and approached Nguyen's car in an attempt to take the driver into custody.

Nguyen took off and hit Sanford, who fired his gun at the car and hit the suspect in the arm.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was also taken to a hospital but with minor injuries.

No other officers or deputies were injured.

Nguyen was already wanted out of Harris County for aggravated assault-family violence with a deadly weapon.