WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
basketball

Hitchcock Bulldogs downed Childress 68-45, claim first state championship

KTRK logo
Sunday, March 12, 2023 7:10PM
Hitchcock tops Childress to claim first state championship
EMBED <>More Videos

The Hitchcock Bulldogs downed Childress 68-45, winning UIL 3A men's basketball championship game in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- With three players in double figures, the Hitchcock Bulldogs downed Childress 68-45 in the University Interscholastic League 3A men's basketball championship game in San Antonio.

The championship is the first state title in a team sport for Hitchcock.

Hitchcock Mayor Chris Armacost announced on his Facebook page that the city already has a rendering of the city water tank that will feature the championship.

The Hitchcock community showed up to the high school to cheer and congratulate the team for winning.

Coach Jordan Foster stated these kids have done a great job, sometimes I tell them it feels good to have good players and to let me enjoy the ride and sit back and watch them.

The students certainly deserve the championship after falling short last year & the community can celebrate its first championship win in Hitchcock history.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW