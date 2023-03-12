Hitchcock Bulldogs downed Childress 68-45, claim first state championship

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- With three players in double figures, the Hitchcock Bulldogs downed Childress 68-45 in the University Interscholastic League 3A men's basketball championship game in San Antonio.

The championship is the first state title in a team sport for Hitchcock.

Hitchcock Mayor Chris Armacost announced on his Facebook page that the city already has a rendering of the city water tank that will feature the championship.

The Hitchcock community showed up to the high school to cheer and congratulate the team for winning.

Coach Jordan Foster stated these kids have done a great job, sometimes I tell them it feels good to have good players and to let me enjoy the ride and sit back and watch them.

The students certainly deserve the championship after falling short last year & the community can celebrate its first championship win in Hitchcock history.