Hitchcock HS boys' hoops team have Division 1 recruits in football, 5 wins away from state title

The starting five players on the boys' basketball team at Hitchcock High School, the reigning 3A state champions, have all received offers or signed contracts with Division I schools, but in a different sport. After winning the area round, the Bulldogs are now five victories away from winning the state championship once more.

The starting five players on the boys' basketball team at Hitchcock High School, the reigning 3A state champions, have all received offers or signed contracts with Division I schools, but in a different sport. After winning the area round, the Bulldogs are now five victories away from winning the state championship once more.

The starting five players on the boys' basketball team at Hitchcock High School, the reigning 3A state champions, have all received offers or signed contracts with Division I schools, but in a different sport. After winning the area round, the Bulldogs are now five victories away from winning the state championship once more.

The starting five players on the boys' basketball team at Hitchcock High School, the reigning 3A state champions, have all received offers or signed contracts with Division I schools, but in a different sport. After winning the area round, the Bulldogs are now five victories away from winning the state championship once more.

HITCHCOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- Not many high school basketball programs can boast of having Division I recruits. But for Hitchcock High School's boys hoops team, it's many.

The starting five for the defending 3A state champs in basketball have been offered or signed by Division I programs, but in football.

Senior Damien McDaniel, who was state championship game MVP in basketball a year ago, will enroll at UNLV and play football next year. Bryce Dorsey has signed up to play football at Memphis. All this is unusual, except in Hitchcock.

Juniors Lloyd Jones III and Kelshaun Johnson are also in the starting five. Jones III was the quarterback of the 9-2 football team and has committed to taking his talents to Texas Tech next year.

Johnson's future is bright, but is still being determined since he has yet to commit. Johnson seeks programs such as Texas, Oregon, Texas A &M, Penn State, and Arkansas.

The Bulldogs moved one step closer to defending their state basketball title with a second-round playoff win over Anahuac.

Before the season in October, last year's basketball team was presented with their championship rings, and home-grown head coach Christopher Jordan-Foster said the pieces were in place to run it back this year.

"We gotta try to defend it," Jordan-Foster said. "We know a lot of things go into the factors of defending it. Number one, we need to be healthy. It's going to be tough, but I think we can get back there, and I think we can defend it."

In the game against Anahuac, Hitchcock jumped out to an early 8-0 lead.

Bryce Dorsey only had four points, but that part of the box score only told a part of the story. Dorsey set the tone on defense, allowing easy baskets for Hitchcock.

Lloyd Jones III led all scorers with 18 points. Damien McDaniel finished with 15. Elijah Sherwood scored 15 points, but was responsible for some of the most spectacular plays of the game.

There is a community pride that follows the Hitchcock athletic teams. Head basketball coach Christopher Jordan-Foster is a graduate of Hitchcock High School and played on the Bulldogs basketball team.

"We're a close-tight-knit community. When I played here, it was the same thing in the stands. We see people, they follow us all the time. I could be out somewhere and someone will stop me and say they're proud of us," Jordan-Foster said.

With the area-round win, the Bulldogs have won 17 straight and are just five more wins from being crowned state champs again.