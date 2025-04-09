LeBron James teams up with Barbie for first-ever athlete Ken doll

Lakers star LeBron James will soon be seen on toy shelves around the country -- in doll form.

Lakers star LeBron James will soon be seen on toy shelves around the country -- in doll form.

Lakers star LeBron James will soon be seen on toy shelves around the country -- in doll form.

Lakers star LeBron James will soon be seen on toy shelves around the country -- in doll form.

Lakers star LeBron James will soon be seen on toy shelves around the country -- in doll form.

On Wednesday, Barbie manufacturer Mattel announced that it has teamed up with the LeBron James Family Foundation to give the four-time NBA champion his own toy model. James is the first athlete to have his own rendition of a Ken doll.

"As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what's possible through hard work and dedication. Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to," James said in a news release.

"It's an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams and show kids they, too, can achieve greatness."

The Lakers star took part in the design process for the figurine. James' doll, which stands 1 inch taller than a standard Ken doll, has custom clothing that salutes his Akron, Ohio, roots and Nike shoes.

Several athletes have been recognized with their own Barbie dolls. In July 2024, Barbie created a Sue Bird figurine to celebrate its 65th anniversary and Summer of Sports campaign. Tennis star Venus Williams also had a figurine for the campaign.

James, 40, is in his 22nd season in the NBA. He's currently averaging 24.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.