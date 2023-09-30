Houston police investigating fatal crash in N. Houston that left USPS driver dead, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating an apparent hit-and-run in north Houston on Saturday.

The crash happened near Bauman Road and 243 Julia Street just before 4 p.m.

Officers with HPD responded to a reported fatality crash.

Upon arrival, one victim, identified as a USPS driver, was found and pronounced dead, and it was learned that the suspect fled the area, according to HPD.

Officials did not elaborate on a possible suspect description.

This is an ongoing investigation.