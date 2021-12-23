Police looking for driver who hit, killed man walking on US Highway 59 near South Parkway

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Sugar Land police say they are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man who was walking on the northbound feeder road of U.S. Highway 59 on Monday night.Austin Reese, 37, was walking near South Parkway at about 8:48 p.m. when he was hit by a light colored 2003-2004 Pontiac Vibe, according to police.Police said the driver, who they believe is a man, did not stop and sped off.Surveillance video recovered from a nearby gas station shows the vehicle drive through the parking lot shortly after the crash.Reese was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Anyone with information concerning the hit-and-run, the vehicle or the driver is urged to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.