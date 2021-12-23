hit and run

Police looking for driver who hit, killed man walking on US Highway 59 near South Parkway

EMBED <>More Videos

Police looking for hit-and-run driver who killed man in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Sugar Land police say they are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man who was walking on the northbound feeder road of U.S. Highway 59 on Monday night.

Austin Reese, 37, was walking near South Parkway at about 8:48 p.m. when he was hit by a light colored 2003-2004 Pontiac Vibe, according to police.

Police said the driver, who they believe is a man, did not stop and sped off.

Surveillance video recovered from a nearby gas station shows the vehicle drive through the parking lot shortly after the crash.

Reese was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information concerning the hit-and-run, the vehicle or the driver is urged to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landhit and runcrimepedestrian struckpedestrian killedsugar landman killedsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Couple killed in hit-and-run accident on Christmas Eve
Man charged in hit-and-run that killed child and driver, records say
Woman, not child, confirmed dead in SW Houston crash on Christmas Eve
Driver flees after motorcyclist killed in crash in Tomball area
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
More TOP STORIES News