Hit-and-run driver crashes in Montrose with child in car

Just talked to the hit-and-run victim, who says he pursued the red Jeep after he was rear ended at Welch and Commonwealth. Police still have parts of Woodhead blocked off. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/WgO8clEfd7 — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) February 11, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver, who had a toddler in his vehicle, has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Montrose.The driver who was hit told ABC13 the suspect hit his car on Welch and Commonwealth Tuesday afternoon and then took off."If you get in an accident, don't run," said the victim. "It's stupid."The victim followed the suspect through several lights and said the suspect ended up crashing into a utility pole and a fire hydrant. The broken fire hydrant flooded nearby streets for hours."I was so caught up in the moment, I just, I wanted to catch him," said the victim.The suspect got out and tried to take off with a 2-year-old child, according to the victim. He told ABC13 a woman stopped him and kept him at the scene until police arrived."He crawled out of the window with the baby and tried to run," said the victim.Both the hit-and-run driver and toddler were sent to the hospital in an unknown condition. Video from the scene shows the child appeared to be in good health.The incident remains under investigation."It could've been a lot worse, a lot of people could've gotten hurt," said the victim.