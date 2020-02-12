Hit-and-run driver crashes in Montrose with child in car

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver, who had a toddler in his vehicle, has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Montrose.

The driver who was hit told ABC13 the suspect hit his car on Welch and Commonwealth Tuesday afternoon and then took off.



"If you get in an accident, don't run," said the victim. "It's stupid."

The victim followed the suspect through several lights and said the suspect ended up crashing into a utility pole and a fire hydrant. The broken fire hydrant flooded nearby streets for hours.

"I was so caught up in the moment, I just, I wanted to catch him," said the victim.

The suspect got out and tried to take off with a 2-year-old child, according to the victim. He told ABC13 a woman stopped him and kept him at the scene until police arrived.

"He crawled out of the window with the baby and tried to run," said the victim.

Both the hit-and-run driver and toddler were sent to the hospital in an unknown condition. Video from the scene shows the child appeared to be in good health.

The incident remains under investigation.

"It could've been a lot worse, a lot of people could've gotten hurt," said the victim.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston inner loophit and runcar accidentschildrencar accidentfloodinghit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News