WARNING: The video shows the woman being knocked to the ground by an SUV and may be hard to watch.

Driver accused of taking off after hitting woman crossing the street in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need help searching for a driver accused of running a woman over and leaving before police arrived in downtown Houston.

Houston police confirmed the incident happened at the Congress and Fannin Street intersection on Feb. 18 at about 7 p.m.

Surveillance video from a nearby restaurant captured the moments a woman was crossing the street within a crosswalk before being hit by a burgundy-colored SUV and knocked to the ground.

The SUV driver can be seen getting out of his vehicle to check on her as several bystanders do the same.

It's unclear how badly hurt she was, but the video shows bystanders helping her get back to the sidewalk.

The video of the incident can be seen in the player above but may be hard to watch.

Witnesses reportedly said the driver agreed to wait at the scene but left before paramedics or police arrived.

