Pearland assistant police chief rescues hit-and-run victim in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Pearland assistant police chief was off-duty when he stopped to help a hit-and-run victim who was left in the middle of Manvel Road earlier this month.

The hit-and-run accident happened March 3 on FM 1128 at County Road 101.

Police said Sam Snow was riding his motorcycle when a newer model white Ford pickup truck failed to yield, forcing Snow to try to swerve. Snow ended up slamming straight into the pickup.

The pickup driver sped off, leaving Snow in the middle of the road.



Assistant Chief Kevin Nichols stopped and applied a tourniquet to Snow's leg in an attempt to stop the bleeding. Unfortunately his leg had to be amputated and a long recovery is expected, according to his family.

Snow not only lost is leg, but after suffering a stroke in the hospital, one of his arms was left paralyzed.

A GoFundMe page was set up for anyone interested in helping to pay for his medical expenses.

Snow worked at Master Services as a fireplace technician. His family said he will no longer be able to work in that capacity.

Police are still searching for the suspect. If you know any information regarding the driver of the truck in the incident, you are urged to contact the Pearland Police Department.

