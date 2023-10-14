Mexican spirit animal alebrijes represents vast history of artist's imagination

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, ABC13's Erik Barajas delves into the origin story of alebrijes and how this mythical creature became a mainstay of Mexican culture.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- They are fun fantastical creatures, with vibrant, often neon colors on intricate patterns.

They have a way of making your eyes and your soul gravitate to them.

Alebrijes are creatures that literally came to us from the dream world.

In 1906, Pedro Linares was born in Mexico City.

In 1936, Linares fell ill and while unconscious, he had visions of mystical animals with different parts that were shouting the word "alebrijes."

Local artist and curator Lizabeth Ortiz knows the legendary story.

"Linares was sick and was having these nightmares and vivid dreams, with a fever. And what a better way to fight those demons, with creativity and really conquering them," Ortiz said.

His creations soon gained international attention and sparked more creations from other artists.

The mermaid is one of Ortiz's favorite mystical creatures.

She wanted the mermaid, to appear to be, whatever color someone wants her to be.

"She's kind of my homage to women everywhere. We take on so many roles: mother, sister, daughter, partner, business owners. So, she can fly, swim, stand on land, but sometimes that's how we're supposed to be," Ortiz said.

And a bull almost always demands attention, and this mystical creature with wings and jaguar spots, represents so many things to artist Ibraim Nascimento.

"Avoador is the big bull with a big body and wings and golden horns, that will not be quiet," Nascimento said.

A few years ago, he immigrated to America from Brazil.

His creature is tied to the creation story of the Brazilian people, his experience of leaving family behind, and moving to a new country.

"And how much struggle, I had in the beginning. No English, no Spanish, and just me and my Portuguese," Nascimiento said. "It was hard, so I added some wings, like an immigrant."

Linares, creator of Alebrijes, only began producing them about eight decades ago.

Though he passed away in 1992, his work is now part of Mexican culture, some calling them spirit animals, that can ward off evil spirits.

