The decision for the TEA to take over HISD is one that Commissioner Mike Morath called necessary as he spoke with ABC13.

ABC13 town hall to answer your questions about the state takeover of Houston ISD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We know there are still so many questions after the Texas Education Agency announced a state takeover of the Houston Independent School District.

As we wait to learn who will be chosen to lead as HISD's next superintendent and board of managers, we're working to get you answers from policymakers and leaders in education.

Next Thursday, Eyewitness News anchor Tom Abrahams and reporter Daniela Hurtado will gather leaders for a town hall (7:00 - 8:00 p.m. CDT), highlighting what the TEA's decision will mean for HISD students, parents, employees and the community.

Leaders at HISD received a letter on Wednesday morning notifying them that the TEA will temporarily take over the state's largest school district.

The decision came following reported failures on the district level and multiple schools that have faced unsatisfactory grades for several years.

Since the TEA's announcement, concerns are rising about what impact the looming takeover will have on teacher retention and on underserved families, including Black, Hispanic and economically disadvantaged students.

On Thursday, a group representing 25 civil rights and advocacy organizations announced a legal complaint, accusing the TEA of systemically discriminating against majority-minority school districts like HISD.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announced earlier this week that she is petitioning the Department of Education to intervene, and possibly investigate whether the state has the right to move forward with the takeover.

You can watch the town hall wherever you stream Eyewitness News on your TV, like Roku and Fire TV.