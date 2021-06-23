HISD

HISD hosting phone bank to call students who withdrew during 2020-2021 school year

Districts with high percentage of virtual students struggling most

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In efforts to recover students who have failed to return to an educational setting, HISD's student assistance department is teaming up with the Houston Astros Foundation to hold a phone bank.

The district said the phone bank is focused on students who withdrew with a "whereabouts unknown code."

According to HISD, a total of 938 students withdrew with that code and now the district is trying to get them back. The goal of the initiative is to encourage students to return to HISD or to explore alternative educational settings.

On Tuesday, the district said phone bank workers made 377 calls and convinced 26 students to return to school.

The phone bank kicked off Tuesday, June 22, at Minute Maid Park and will run through June 24.

The video above is from a story on Houston-area school districts with a high percentage of virtual learners who are struggling the most.

