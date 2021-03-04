HISD releases draft of 2021-2022 school calendar

175 instructional days

187 teacher contract days

25 staff and student holidays

Additional 15 days of instruction offered for a select group of students

12 staff/teacher work and prep days

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Texas school districts decide on a way to move forward once COVID-19 mandates are lifted next week, the state's largest district has released a glimpse of what the upcoming school year may look like.According to a letter issued to parents on Thursday, Houston ISD released a draft calendar of the 2021-2022 school year."In planning, our main objective has been to ensure additional instructional days were added in order to provide needed supports and interventions as well as enrichment to mitigate the learning gaps caused by COVID-19," read the letter. "We have added several additional instructional days compared to last year's calendar for all students, and 15 additional instructional days for select students."The school year appears to mirror a more "normal" school year with the first day of classes beginning in August.The draft calendar includes the following:Parents who would like to provide their concerns or feedback, HISD says you can do so through a survey listed on