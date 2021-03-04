HISD releases draft of 2021-2022 school calendar

According to a letter issued to parents on Thursday, Houston ISD released a draft calendar of the 2021-2022 school year.
"In planning, our main objective has been to ensure additional instructional days were added in order to provide needed supports and interventions as well as enrichment to mitigate the learning gaps caused by COVID-19," read the letter. "We have added several additional instructional days compared to last year's calendar for all students, and 15 additional instructional days for select students."
The school year appears to mirror a more "normal" school year with the first day of classes beginning in August.
The draft calendar includes the following:
- 175 instructional days
- 187 teacher contract days
- 25 staff and student holidays
- Additional 15 days of instruction offered for a select group of students
- 12 staff/teacher work and prep days
Parents who would like to provide their concerns or feedback, HISD says you can do so through a survey listed on the district's website.