Houston ISD names 57 schools participating in 'New Education System'

Houston ISD has released the official list of New Education System (NES) campuses. The program will shift the way teachers teach students.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD has announced the official list of New Education System (NES) campuses. They are participating in Superintendent Mike Miles' incentive program to shift how they teach students.

The new list of HISD schools participating in the superintendent's NES includes campuses from all over the state's largest district.

There are 57 total, including 36 elementary schools, 10 middle schools, and nine high schools. There are also two kindergarten through eighth-grade campuses.

SEE ALSO: Nearly 60 HISD principals seek to opt into program under new superintendent

Selecting the campuses is just one step in a multi-phase process the new state-appointed superintendent spoke about late last week.

"We will have the people and the structure we need to fulfill the goals," Miles said on July 7. "So one of the big goals is NES, and one of the big goals is curriculum design, preparing the lessons. And so the chief academic officer Kristen Holmes has developed an org chart and structure that will accomplish the goals of the district so we'll be able to do it with the people that we have."

Teacher recruitment began on June 12. On June 19, teacher screenings got underway. During the week of June 26, teachers were interviewed. That same week, on June 23, all principals were chosen.

Teachers at those schools will earn high salaries, according to HISD.

SEE ALSO: HISD sees hundreds at job fair amidst reform program under new superintendent

The average middle school teacher's salary will be between $81,400 and $86,400, plus a $10,000 stipend, incentive pay, and cash for summer professional development. Some teachers could earn as much as $109,000.

The teachers for those schools and the principals will get special training at the start of August.

SEE ALSO: Houston ISD's new superintendent wants to use same polarizing approach he applied in Dallas schools

It's the next step in what Miles says will improve the district's performance.

For updates on this story, follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.