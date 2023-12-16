HISD's new classification of 'District of Innovation' allows them to bypass state education demands

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It is official: the state's largest school district will become a 'District of Innovation,' allowing it to bypass multiple state education requirements.

Houston Independent School District students will have an extended school year and will likely hire more teachers and counselors without state certifications.

"We are undergoing the largest and most important transformation in America today," HISD's Superintendent Mike Miles said.

Almost all area districts, including Fort Bend, Pearland, and Aldine, have this designation, but HISD is the only one with an unelected board.

This designation was declined in 2021 by HISD's state-appointed board in 2021.

"I really want to be thankful for the community for approving the District of Innovation and the board for putting their seal on it," Miles said.

The district will now be able to hire uncertified school counselors.

"Our counselors are qualified," Vache Hall, the Executive Director of Talent Management, explained. "They have to have graduated with a Master's degree in school counseling."

High school teachers who are uncertified will be able to be hired without parental notification.

"Our teachers do not have to have a degree in education. They do not have to have any additional support or guidance as it relates prior to them going into that classroom," Hall said. "But they do have to complete professional development, they have to work with their administrators, so they still have to do to that test requirement, but it's not initially needed at the point of hire."

The superintendent plans to add eight extra days to the school year.

That means there will be more cuts to the administrative office and other places.

"In order to expand in certain areas and prioritize," Miles said. "That means some other areas are deprioritized."

This comes as a report from our ABC13 partners at the Houston Chronicle shows the district spent nearly $470,000 for an event to welcome HISD teachers to school in August.

The convocation included a musical number starring the new superintendent.

"It was also a chance to inspire and help teachers feel good about teaching and about working for our kids. It highlighted several school groups, and they did a great job, by the way," Miles said. "So, we're going to do convocation again."

