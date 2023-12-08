Houston ISD has been firing and reassigning more principals than ever before under Superintendent Mike Miles. ABC13 dug into the data to find out why.

Principal firings and reassignments grow under HISD superintendent: 'The district is in upheaval'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More principals are being fired or reassigned under Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles' administration.

Families told ABC13 they learned about it through a pre-recorded call with little to no explanation, piling on the sense of distrust they have toward the district.

This is a phone call familiar to thousands of HISD families by now.

Eyewitness News spoke to Adam Chaney back in August when he and other Steven Elms Elementary parents got this call.

"It gave no reasons. It gave no details. It gave no explanation of any kind," Chaney said in August.

Eastwood Academy principal, Dr. Ana Aguilar, was among the administrative staff who were removed under the new Houston ISD leadership.

Now, we're learning from HISD data that in the last school year, just two principals were reassigned, and none were fired.

But so far this school year, six have been reassigned, and 13 have been terminated. It's a shift Chaney said creates a domino effect, with teachers and other staff leaving.

"A lot of the teachers that I love, that we have supported through the years, are not there anymore," Chaney said.

But the numbers aren't surprising to him.

"Those numbers, to me, almost solidify the fact that this is a retaliatory cleaning of house. That if you don't agree with Miles and his new administration, you have to leave," Chaney said.

With the right explanation, he says he would be understanding.

"If they, for very good reasons, needed to be reassigned or terminated, great," Chaney said.

But because he was never told why his principal was reassigned, despite asking, he's left distrustful.

"Because there is such a lack of clear communication and explanation and inclusion of the parents in all of this change, we are left to assume things, which is not great. It's not ideal, but clearly, the district is in upheaval," Chaney said.

Several schools in the Houston Independent School District are expected to fail under the new Texas Education Agency rating system.

ABC13 brought these numbers to Corina Ortiz with the Houston Federation of Teachers. Ortiz said she's not surprised teachers are choosing to leave after a principal goes.

"Every time you change over a new administrator, teachers know there are going to be new rules coming in - a new way of doing business, so they have to start all over again," Ortiz said.

We reached out to HISD for comment on the sudden change in principal turnover and are waiting to hear back.

