HISD parents share reasons for and against in-person learning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The first day of in-person learning for thousands of students at Houston ISD has wrapped up, and with that comes mixed opinions from parents on whether or not they feel comfortable sending students back.Health and safety are at the top of most parents minds as some student go back into the classrooms and others continue to learn virtually."Virtual is not for everyone. My daughter had started to wander off during the breaks," Esmeralda Alvarez, a mother who decided to send her 5th grade daughter back to in-person learning, said. "I just want her to be successful, and in order for her to be successful, I need her to do her best and her best is to be in person, not virtual."Alvarez has her concerns, but believes her daughter being in the classroom outweighs the risks. Others have a differing opinion, though."To be on the safe side, we're staying virtual," Margarita Falcon said. "Will there actually be enough masks? Will there be enough Lysol? We'll discuss with the doctors to see what they think."She said she's going to wait to see how in-person learning goes.One day after returning to in-person learning, three HISD schools were forced to close after confirmed cases of COVID-19.The district implemented the following changes to its safety plan:The Houston Federation of Teachers said they should get a better understanding of how in-person learning is going by the end of the week."The governor is to blame for rushing to reopen schools in the middle of a pandemic," the union said. "The Houston Federation of Teachers is committed to ensuring that HISD does everything in its power to protect the safety of teachers, support staff, students and families."