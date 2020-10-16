4 things to know when HISD in-person classes resume

SCHOOL BUSES

LUNCH

SCIENCE CLASS

MUSIC CLASS

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7003153" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's a big day for thousands of families, but how is the district, which is the largest in the entire state, handling the possibility of COVID-19 cases causing an outbreak? ABC13's Shelley Childers explains.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Monday marks the first day that thousands of HISD students can head back to campus. That is, if they selected the in-person learning option.According to HISD's latest report, about 41% of parents chose for their student to return to in-person learning, while 59% opted to continue online learning for their children.School will not be like it was before.Here are four of the major changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic:Serviceand buses will operate at 50% capacity. That means 26 students will be able to board each bus. Those eligible for bus service include special education students, homeless, elementary and specialty school students.Meals will be pre-packaged and schools will determine whether students eat inside classrooms or in cafeterias.Science labs will continue with physical distancing, but there will be no more lab partners.Instruction is encouraged to take place outside whenever possible. Masks must be worn unless students are singing or playing an instrument. Singing can only happen for a maximum of 30 minutes.The district has put together aand a, which include new measures for face-to-face learning such as temperature checks for every student each morning.