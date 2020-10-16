4 things to know when HISD in-person classes resume

According to HISD's latest report, about 41% of parents chose for their student to return to in-person learning, while 59% opted to continue online learning for their children.
School will not be like it was before.
Here are four of the major changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
SCHOOL BUSES
Service will be limited because of social distancing and buses will operate at 50% capacity. That means 26 students will be able to board each bus. Those eligible for bus service include special education students, homeless, elementary and specialty school students.
LUNCH
Meals will be pre-packaged and schools will determine whether students eat inside classrooms or in cafeterias.
SCIENCE CLASS
Science labs will continue with physical distancing, but there will be no more lab partners.
MUSIC CLASS
Instruction is encouraged to take place outside whenever possible. Masks must be worn unless students are singing or playing an instrument. Singing can only happen for a maximum of 30 minutes.
The district has put together a 26-page reopening plan and a 133-page communicable disease plan, which include new measures for face-to-face learning such as temperature checks for every student each morning.
