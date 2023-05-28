A crash on SH-288 injured three people, including a 13-year-old girl. Police are investigating after one of the victims was found to have been shot.

Man found shot in vehicle where 13-year-old was thrown from during crash along SH-288, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a crash where three people were injured, including a man who was found shot and a 13-year-old girl who was thrown from an SUV.

At about 10:14 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the incident on Highway 288 northbound near the South Loop.

According to police, a man in an SUV was allegedly driving erratically while trying to exit at the last minute when he clipped a truck, lost control, and crashed into a retaining wall.

A 13-year-old passenger in the SUV was thrown and suffered severe injuries. She was taken to the hospital and is stable, HPD said. The driver was also injured but is OK.

A third occupant was found in the same vehicle, but he appeared to have been shot, police said, adding they were unsure due to his severe injuries.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

HPD said a gun was recovered at the scene.

The three people injured have not been identified, and police said the relationship between them is unknown.