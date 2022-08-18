Wild video shows truck topple off Highway 225 in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- There were no major injuries when a heavy truck tumbled off an overpass on eastbound Highway 225 on Thursday.

But with a motorist capturing the moment as it happened, it could have been just as bad as a similar incident that left a boy dead earlier this month.

Pasadena police said two 18-wheelers were involved in a crash with each other on the freeway near Red Bluff, but one of the vehicles ended up falling onto the service road below.

It wasn't immediately known how the truck lost control.

Eyewitness News viewer Prisco Saldivar captured the wild moment, with the truck flipping toward the edge, only to topple over and out of sight.

Another viewer captured the truck on the ground and on its side.

SEE MORE: Child dies when concrete truck goes off E. Beltway overpass and lands on vehicle, sheriff says

Fortunately, the wreck was limited to just the two trucks, unlike a separate but similar freak crash on the East Beltway on Aug. 5 when a concrete-mixer truck lost control and toppled off the roadway.

The truck then landed on an SUV that was going through the intersection. A boy in the SUV died while three others escaped with injuries.

SEE ALSO: Harris County cracking down on commercial truck after deadly crashes: 'Fix your trucks'