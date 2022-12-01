CITGO Distinguished Scholars:Ashley Cooper

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

NAME: Ashley Cooper

HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Ashley is a star student and athlete at her high school. She maintains high marks and participates in several academic clubs. She competes on the swim team and water polo team, all while finding time to volunteer and to teach swimming lessons to kids. With all of Ashley's success, one would not be able to guess that she has severe anxiety. Ashley has made the commitment to put her mental health first, working to find the right medication and balance for her journey.

GOALS: Ashley plans to attend a Liberal Arts school to and study Psychology and Statistics. She then hopes to attend medial school to become a psychiatrist so that she can to explore avenues in patient care or medical research.

.