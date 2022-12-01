CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Aneefah Babs-Kazeem

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

NAME: Aneefah Babs-Kazeem

HIGH SCHOOL: Alief Early College High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Annefah is an honor roll student who participates in many scholastic clubs and enjoys volunteering at charitable organizations like the Houston Food Bank and COMET, where she tutors elementary students. She also works part time. When Annefah feels tired or stretched thin, she draws inspiration from her mother, who immigrated to the US with her three children and worked hard to survive. Her mother now works two jobs and attends college, always striving to provide a better life for her family.

GOALS: Aneefah plans to attend a university to major in Public Health after which she would go to medical school to become an anesthesiologist. She then hopes to enlist in the military and help people around the world.