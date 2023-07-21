'High-heeled hijacker' takes plea deal, accused of robbing nearly $21K from separate businesses

Lisa Coleman, known as the "high-heeled hijacker" by the FBI, is accused of stealing nearly $21,000 from three Galleria-area businesses in 2022.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The woman accused of several robberies in the Galleria area last year, also known as the "high-heeled hijacker" by the FBI, took a plea agreement when she faced a judge on Thursday.

Lisa Marie Coleman, 58, allegedly robbed a Schlotzsky's in the 6100 block of Westheimer on Dec. 20, 2022, a JW Marriott Hotel in the 5100 block of Westheimer on Dec. 21, 2022, and a Prosperity Bank in the 7900 block of Westheimer on Dec. 23, 2022.

According to court documents, Coleman took $65 in the Schlotzsky's incident, $740 from a clerk at the JW Marriott Hotel, and $20,110 from the Prosperity Bank, totaling to nearly $21,000.

Police said Coleman was wearing high heels in at least two robberies and used similar demand notes in all of them.

Coleman is also accused of robbing and kidnapping a woman in a Galleria parking garage on Nov. 15, 2022, about a month before her robbery crime spree began.

She allegedly forced the woman to withdraw thousands of dollars from an ATM.

Federal court records show Coleman will be sentenced on robbery and bank robbery charges in October of this year.

