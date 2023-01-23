'High-heeled hijacker' accused of robbing 4 Galleria-area businesses expected in court Monday

Lisa Coleman, 58, is in custody on multiple bonds totaling more than $375,000, and a judge says she could face more charges after Monday's court appearance.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI dubbed the woman charged with robbing at least four different Houston-area businesses the "High-heeled Hijacker," and on Monday morning, she's expected to appear in court. Also only on ABC13, for the first time, one of the suspect's alleged victims speaks out.

Lisa Coleman is accused of robbing a hotel in the 5100 block of Hidalgo, a Schlotzsky's in the 6100 block of Westheimer, a JW Marriott Hotel in the 5100 block of Westheimer, and a Prosperity Bank in the 7900 block of Westheimer. These all happened in the Galleria area from Nov. 15 to Dec. 23, according to Houston police.

According to the FBI, 58-year-old Coleman was wearing high heels in at least two robberies and used similar demand notes in all of them.

We spoke exclusively with a woman who says, about a month before the crime spree, Coleman kidnapped her from the mall parking garage and forced her to drive to multiple ATMs for money.

"This is a robbery, I have a gun, and I want your cash," Otten recalled. "She forced her way into my vehicle and was like, 'OK, take me to an ATM,'" Kattie Otten, one of the suspect's victims, said.

Otten said they drove around town for at least 30 minutes, stopping at three ATMs.

"It was very quiet, she made me turn the music off," Otten said. "My husband called during that. She had taken my phone at this point when she was in the car."

Otten said she had enough when they got to a Randall's grocery store on Weslayan and Bissonnet.

"I told her, 'You have the car keys. Take the car, go and do whatever you want,'" Otten recalled.

The victim said Coleman left with her phone, keys, and $160.

"Don't take for granted your safety. Just because it's the grocery store or its your neighborhood gym or the place you go every day, be aware of your surroundings. Don't take it for granted," Otten said.

Coleman is in custody on multiple bonds totaling more than $375,000.

