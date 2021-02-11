HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians no doubt love their public green spaces. Now, locals can help a beloved park get recognition as the best in the nation, thanks to a new contest.
USA Today is holding its annual 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, and our beloved Hermann Park has been nominated to the list's 10 best city parks in the nation.
Currently, according to USA Today, Hermann is in fourth place, just Patterson Park in Baltimore; Gathering Place in Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Forest Park in St. Louis.
For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
Here's how Houstonians can make Hermann Park No. 1 in the U.S.
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News