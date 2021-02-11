Here's how Houstonians can make Hermann Park No. 1 in the U.S.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians no doubt love their public green spaces. Now, locals can help a beloved park get recognition as the best in the nation, thanks to a new contest.USA Today is holding its annual 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, and our beloved Hermann Park has been nominated to the list's 10 best city parks in the nation.Currently, according to USA Today, Hermann is in fourth place, just Patterson Park in Baltimore; Gathering Place in Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Forest Park in St. Louis.