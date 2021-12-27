Hempstead bus aide killed in crash remembered at vigil

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends of 59-year-old Abigail Ragston gathered Sunday evening to honor and remember the long-time Hempstead ISD employee."She's happy... she's happy," said Fredrick Ragston, Abigail's husband. He said his wife was smiling down on the crowd as dozens celebrated her life by candle light in Hempstead.Abigail was killed when the driver of the school bus she served on as an aide overcorrected, causing it to roll over.Abigail was one of six on board, and the only one who did not survive.On Sunday evening, her brother led the vigil with prayer."Abby was a bundle of joy. She was a proud Black woman," said senior pastor Fred Thomas III.Nearly 50 people showed up to the scene of the crash near Holik Road and FM 1887, where Abigail was killed."Meeting her, you knew God was watching over you," said Hannah Hobkins.Hobkins says she met Abigail when she came into Chili's to eat. She says even as a stranger to the Ragstons, they still prayed for her.Ragston says his wife's last words to him is a message he hopes will resonate with everyone: "God is moving."