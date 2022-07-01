Houston Dynamo FC to introduce star midfielder Hector Herrera today

The Houston Dynamo Football Club's newest star and captain of the Mexican National Soccer Team arrived in Houston on Wednesday, and now two days later, the midfielder will make his official debut to the city.
Herrera, 32, will be introduced at a press conference at 1 p.m., and he'll be joined by owner Ted Segal, general manager Pat Onstad and head coach Paulo Nagamura.
ABC13 will stream that press conference live in the video player above.
Herrera has enjoyed immense success in European soccer, coming to Houston from Atletico Madrid. He has signed a contract through the 2024 season with an option for 2025.
He also won an Olympic Gold Medal in 2012.
But when will fans finally be able to see him on the pitch at PNC Stadium? He'll be eligible on July 9 in the Texas Derby as Frisco comes to town.
About a week before that, though, El Zorro as he's nicknamed, will be presented to the crowd in a halftime presentation on July 3.
Zorro, Spanish for fox, is also a nod to Herrera's playing style, the club said, because foxes are known for being cunning, creative and intelligent, especially striking out of nowhere to surprise their opponents.
Fox also appears to be fitting as that's the Dynamo's mascot. Eagle-eyed fans will notice the fox emoji sprinkled on Herrera's posts on social media.
Another name you'll hear used when describing Herrera is "HH," the way he's known to most soccer fans.
Want to meet him?
The Houston Dynamo FC is throwing a party at Post Houston in downtown at 8 p.m. Friday. Herrera is expected to address the crowd at 9 p.m.
If you plan to go, be sure to RSVP.
Tomorrow's the day 🤩@HHerreramex x @posthtx coming 🔜— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) June 30, 2022
Herrera, signed with the Dynamo in March.
The soccer club's inaugural year in Houston was 2006 after the franchise relocated after being the San Jose Earthquakes.
The team had immediate success, becoming MLS Cup Champions in 2006 and 2007.
But they've hit a drought, not qualifying for the playoffs since 2017. Fans ABC13 spoke to earlier in the week say the move of acquiring Herrera shows ownership is serious about changing that.
"It is the turning point for this organization," said Billy Mears of DynamoTheory.com. "It is proof of what the front office's intentions are."