Investigators said the woman slapped the H-E-B employee and pulled her hair after being told she couldn't pay at the self-checkout lane if she had more than 10 items.

Woman banned from H-E-B after allegedly slapping employee in the face in Spring, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting an H-E-B employee in Spring on Thursday, according to deputies.

According to the Precinct 4 Constable's Office, Lynda Ukeh was charged with misdemeanor assault and is out of the Harris County Jail after making a $100 bond.

According to court records, bond conditions include no longer shopping at any H-E-B stores in Harris County.

The assault took place at the H-E-B store located in the 7300 block of Louetta Road, according to deputies.

Investigators said the woman left the store upset after being told that she couldn't pay at the self-checkout lane if she had more than 10 items.

Ukeh reportedly came back with a friend and pulled the employee's hair, and slapped her in the face before taking off, deputies said.

Deputies said they arrested Ukeh at her home. Her court date is scheduled for March 10.