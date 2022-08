Over 30,000 customers are experiencing power outages amid severe thunderstorms moving through area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- CenterPoint Energy is reporting over 30,000 customers are without power as heavy thunderstorms move throughout the Houston area.

According to the live tracker on CenterPoint's website, there are 36,933 customers reported to be without power at 6:14 p.m. on Thursday.

To keep track of the outages, CenterPoint Energy has a live tracker available.