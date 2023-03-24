Married couple charged in multi-million dollar scheme involving privately-owned home health services

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston couple is set to appear in court over allegations of fraud involving a home health company they jointly owned and operated.

Caroline Zamora, 63, and Rommel Zamora, 59, were charged after allegedly conspiring to pay illegal cash kickbacks to Medicare patients to sign up for health services at 24/7 Stat Care Home Health Services Inc., aka Parkway Healthcare Services.

That went on from Feb. 7, 2014, to Nov. 9, 2018.

The Zamoras have also been accused of paying kickbacks to doctors to certify and refer patients to home health who did not qualify.

According to records, Parkway reportedly fraudulently billed $8.7 million to Medicare for home health services that were not provided or for patients that did not qualify and were paid $6.7 million.

If convicted, both face up to 10 years in prison on each count of healthcare fraud and five years for the conspiracy. All counts also carry as possible punishment a maximum $250,000 fine.

