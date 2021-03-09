Feds raid upscale Houston home of exec accused in $134 million Medicare fraud case

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10135861" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The video above breaks down the previous fraud cases regarding the CARES Act as well what's going on now with funding that is supposed to help small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Federal investigators swarmed an upscale Houston home before dawn on Tuesday and led away in handcuffs a man believed to have allegedly spent a sizable portion of $134 million in defrauded Medicare funds for gambling, luxury vehicle payments and the very house where he was arrested.Eyewitness News captured the arrest of 56-year-old Mohamed Mokbel at his home in the Afton Oaks neighborhood near the Galleria area. Multiple law enforcement vehicles, including a SWAT vehicle, were staged in front of his home on Devon Street near Newcastle.According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Mokbel is the CEO of 4M Pharmaceuticals, which is the parent company of several retail pharmacies in Houston, Fort Worth and elsewhere. He and 62-year-old Fathy Elsafty, his accountant, face charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud relating to a pharmacy fraud scheme.In court documents, Mokbel and Elsafty allegedly played prominent roles involving soliciting patients, mostly those 55 years old and older, by telephone to offer them medically unnecessary medical supplies. Despite many of the patients declining the solicitations, Mokbel's 4M Pharmaceuticals allegedly billed the patients' insurance plans anyway.In some cases, the company allegedly billed for prescriptions dispensed after a patient's death.Investigators also accused the pair of targeting doctors by sending requests for prescriptions that patients often didn't authorize.According to the indictment, the scheme allegedly took place from 2013 through early 2020. The defrauded payments from Medicare and other programs to 4M amounted to $134 million.Mokbel, in particular, is accused of spending $15 million of the funds on gambling and casino expenses as well as payments for a Ferrari and a Bentley. The U.S. Attorney's office also said Mokbel spent $1.5 million on his Afton Oaks home, but a search of the Houston Association of Realtors website showed the home was sold in 2017 at a price between $1.8 million and $2.1 million.Mokbel and Elsafty each could face a sentence of 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.The use of telemarketing to target people over 55 as a means to commit health care fraud carries an additional penalty of 10 years.The pair face a federal judge this afternoon at 2 p.m.