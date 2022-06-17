Therapist's ex-wife uses his credentials to submit fraudulent Medicaid claims, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A therapist's ex-wife and former office manager has been indicted for defrauding Medicaid of more than $600,000, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.Authorities took Kay Le Farmer into custody on Friday and is expected in court at 1 p.m.On June 9, a federal grand jury returned the 22-count indictment which was unsealed upon the 47-year-old Katy resident's arrest on Friday.According to the charges, Farmer is the former office manager for her ex-husband - a therapist and Medicaid provider. Following their separation, Farmer allegedly used her ex-husband's provider number to submit fraudulent claims to Medicaid for counseling services that were never provided.From 2013 until 2018, Farmer allegedly submitted or caused the submission of approximately $617,983.86 in claims for psychotherapy services that were not provided. The indictment alleges Farmer was paid approximately $432,924.69 on those claims.In 2017, Farmer even used her employment at a pediatrician's office to obtain patient information, according to the allegations. She then allegedly submitted more fraudulent claims to Medicaid under her ex-husband's provider number.According to the charges, Medicaid monies were deposited into accounts Farmer controlled.If convicted, Farmer faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine for each count of health care fraud.