insurance fraud

Therapist's ex-wife uses his credentials to submit fraudulent Medicaid claims, records show

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A therapist's ex-wife and former office manager has been indicted for defrauding Medicaid of more than $600,000, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Authorities took Kay Le Farmer into custody on Friday and is expected in court at 1 p.m.

On June 9, a federal grand jury returned the 22-count indictment which was unsealed upon the 47-year-old Katy resident's arrest on Friday.

According to the charges, Farmer is the former office manager for her ex-husband - a therapist and Medicaid provider. Following their separation, Farmer allegedly used her ex-husband's provider number to submit fraudulent claims to Medicaid for counseling services that were never provided.

From 2013 until 2018, Farmer allegedly submitted or caused the submission of approximately $617,983.86 in claims for psychotherapy services that were not provided. The indictment alleges Farmer was paid approximately $432,924.69 on those claims.

In 2017, Farmer even used her employment at a pediatrician's office to obtain patient information, according to the allegations. She then allegedly submitted more fraudulent claims to Medicaid under her ex-husband's provider number.

According to the charges, Medicaid monies were deposited into accounts Farmer controlled.

If convicted, Farmer faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine for each count of health care fraud.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoninsurance fraudmedicaid
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSURANCE FRAUD
Feds charge 21 people with COVID-related fraud
Alex Murdaugh faces 21 new charges in fraud investigation
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme
CEO in $134M fraud case victim of armed home invasion
TOP STORIES
Chase suspect spits on deputy while being handcuffed, constable says
All eyes on the NFL's pending decision on Deshaun Watson
Less haze, more heat, and a small chance for rain Friday
8-year-old's killer may have been in Kia with front-end damage
Man charged in shooting of 14-year-old riding bike in N. Houston
President of Mexican college weighs in on migration conversation
Cleveland woman in need of medication now missing for a month
Show More
Basketball player helps save life of referee who collapsed
Hotel hostage-taker's parents arrived to help end standoff, HPD says
Man shot taken by Life Flight in what deputies describe as road rage
Reward increased for information in murder of Baytown single mother
Houston talent takes center stage at College World Series
More TOP STORIES News