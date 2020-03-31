coronavirus texas

Smart Financial Centre becomes site for coronavirus testing

By
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- As testing continues in our area, a new site is opening up in Sugar Land.

Starting Tuesday, March 31, the United Memorial Medical Center will begin testing in the Smart Financial Centre located at 1811 Lexington Blvd.

Despite national shortages as reported, UMMC says they are committed to increasing access to COVID-19 testing.

If you're in need of a test, you can pull up in your car and medical staff will be there to administer the test. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says there are plans to also start a mobile testing facility that will go to different homes in the area.

The idea of the mobile testing facilities is to reach seniors who are unable to leave their homes.
Testing will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and on Wednesday through Friday it will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SEE ALSO:

Local hospital tests new COVID-19 test that could give results in minutes

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssugar landcoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus testcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
COVID-19 hits jail, inmate release action may be today
Shelter-in-place starts tonight for retirement community
Dave Ward asks for prayers as wife battles double pneumonia
Study shows how far residents traveled after stay-home order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 hits jail, inmate release action may be today
Burglars tear hole in Katy grocery store
Tide offers free laundry services to front line responders
N.J. National Guard member dies from coronavirus
Cool front brings beautiful weather Tuesday and Wednesday
Shelter-in-place starts tonight for retirement community
Harris Co. extends stay-home order as COVID-19 cases grow
Show More
Dolly Parton to read bedtime stories for kids in new video series
Queen of Tejano: Today marks 25 years since Selena's death
Empire State building lit like a siren for medical workers
NRG Park could be used as 'last resort' hospital space
Study shows how far residents traveled after stay-home order
More TOP STORIES News