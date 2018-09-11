MARIJUANA

Failed safety tests raise red flags about marijuana grown in California

Marijuana grown in California has been found to contain solvents and bacteria that can be dangerous to your health, researchers say.

Pesticides, solvents and harmful bacteria have all been found lurking in marijuana products in California.

Testing companies licensed by the state have found a small number of E. coli and salmonella cases.

Researchers say nearly 20 percent of marijuana products have failed potency and purity tests.

Everything from cannabis-infused cookies to candies and extracts are tested.

Critics blame the failed tests on unrealistic safety standards.
