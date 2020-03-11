Montgomery County coronavirus patient attended BBQ Cookoff

After learning that a Montgomery County resident was the first presumptive positive case in the area, Harris County officials later announced that the resident had also been to the rodeo cook-off on Thursday, Feb. 28. At this time, health officials do not know if the patient became sick with the virus before, during or after.
According to officials, the Kickoff BBQ on Feb. 28 was attended by 73,433 people.
This is what we know so far on that patient:
Montgomery County (1 presumptive):
- Man in his 40s, presumptive positive case. He is a resident of northwest Montgomery County.
- The patient's results are still pending from the CDC.
- County officials say he has no travel history outside the state of Texas.
Montgomery County officials also announced that schools will be closing early for spring break Thursday and Friday for deep cleaning.
The county says 39 patients have been monitored since Feb. 7. Of those, 21 are still being monitored.
Health officials said they consider persons of interest those who are being tested for the disease. They are also monitoring those who have recent travel and airline history.
