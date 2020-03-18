Impact of coronavirus on southeast Texas

Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for Texas and since, many local community leaders have made changes when it comes to public events and gatherings.
There are confirmed cases in seven Houston area counties, including the first COVID-19 related death in Matagorda County where a man in his 90s passed from the illness. Local emergencies related to coronavirus have been declared in Harris, Fort Bend, Galveston, Brazoria, Chambers and Montgomery counties. The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page. (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)
MARCH 18, 2020
Driver licenses expiration dates waived
Governor Greg Abbott announced that he has directed the Department of Public Safety to temporarily waive expiration dates for driver licenses. This action falls within the Governor's State of Disaster Declaration and is part of the ongoing effort to reduce to spread of COVID-19 by limiting visitors at DPS locations. The waive also includes commercial driver licenses and other identification forms. This suspension will be in effect until 60 days after the DPS provides further public notice that normal Driver License operations have resumed.
Montgomery County cases update
The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management confirmed their sixth case of coronavirus in the county Wednesday. Health officials say the man in his 40s recently traveled to California and is isolated in his home. In their update, officials also said two Montgomery County patients are in critical condition. Officials believe one of the critical COVID-19 patients contracted the virus through community spread. The county has had 27 tests come back negative, and have 102 tests currently pending.
Coronavirus testing sites still in the works in Houston area
Harris County and the City of Houston are still working on getting coronavirus test sites up but they are not on line just yet.
There was a rumor about sites opening by midweek, but that is not the case. Now, officials are urging the public not to seek out and line up at the rumored locations.
Total worldwide cases tops 200,000
President Trump wrote in a tweet Wednesday the U.S. border with Canada will be temporarily closed to non-essential traffic.
The president said trade will not be affected.
We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020
The number of people infected worldwide crested the 200,000 mark and deaths topped 8,000, with the number of people now recovered at more than 82,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
Wuhan, China, confirms only 1 new coronavirus case for 2nd straight day; Every European country confirms cases
Nearly four months after the first cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Wuhan, the Chinese city has reported just one new case for the second day straight.
Wuhan and the surrounding Hubai providence confirmed only one new case of the new coronavirus Monday and Tuesday, China's National Health Commission reported.
Overall, the Chinese mainland has reported 80,894 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,237 deaths, but since, the number of new cases has dwindled, and more than 65,000 people recovered from the virus.