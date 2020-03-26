Coronavirus Houston: Mayor Turner set for afternoon briefing on the city's COVID-19 response

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6049525" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> " It's a little early for us to say the CDC is tracking this and we're getting the word that they're observing changes," Dr. David Persse said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Less than two days after stay home orders were issued for the city of Houston and Harris County amid the coronavirus crisis, Mayor Sylvester Turner plans to give an update Thursday afternoon about the city's response to the outbreak.The mayor is also scheduled to accept a donation of $1 million worth of hand sanitizer from Houston-based Farouk Systems Inc., a hair care products company founded by former Texas gubernatorial candidate Farouk Shami.Shami's company recently made a donation to the city of Tomball, according to a statement from the company."It is our responsibility as Americans, business professionals and human beings to do everything we can to help with supplying America with vital products, equipment and supplies necessary to help fight this virus," Shami said.Turner is also expected to reveal more details about testing for the virus in the city. The briefing is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on ABC13.com.Speaking at a press conference Wednesday morning at the end of the city council meeting, the mayor said, "It is important for us to do the testing. It helps us to know if we are being successful at blunting it. We know the cases are going to go up."During the update, health officials said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to refine the symptoms for the illness, adding that COVID-19 cases may also be tied to symptoms such as less of a fever, and more of intestinal issues such as diarrhea.Still, health officials note it was a slight change."It's an interesting phenomenon that we're observing with this new virus, and we're going to stay on top of that. But the case definition hasn't changed greatly yet, but I wouldn't be surprised if it does," said Dr. David Persse with the Houston Health Department.Health care workers are also still in need of N95 masks. Those who are able to donate to the city or county can send an email to this address: CMOC@setrac.org.