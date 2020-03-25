coronavirus texas

COVID-19 cases in Houston area approaches 300

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Health officials announced 85 new cases in our area on Tuesday, including 31 in Houston, bringing the total cases to 284.

Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.

TOTAL CASES: 284

CASES BY AREA

Houston: 55 cases

Harris County: 79 cases, 1 death

Brazoria County: 28 cases

Brazos County: 16 cases

Chambers County: 1 case

Fort Bend County: 46 cases

Galveston County: 21 cases

Grimes County: 2 cases

Liberty County: 1 case

Matagorda County: 8 cases, 1 death

Montgomery County: 23 cases

Wharton County: 3 cases

Walker County: 1 case



