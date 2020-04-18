coronavirus texas

Coronavirus cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county around Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Each day, we learn of new cases of COVID-19 in Texas. We have the latest updates on the number of the cases, deaths and recoveries for each county in the Houston area.

HARRIS COUNTY

FORT BEND COUNTY

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

GALVESTON COUNTY

BRAZORIA COUNTY

MATAGORDA COUNTY

BRAZOS COUNTY

GRIMES COUNTY

WHARTON COUNTY

WALLER COUNTY

CHAMBERS COUNTY

LIBERTY COUNTY

WALKER COUNTY

AUSTIN COUNTY

WASHINGTON COUNTY

SAN JACINTO COUNTY

POLK COUNTY

COLORADO COUNTY



MORE CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
Action 13: Connecting your questions with answers

Coronavirus: How do you know if you've recovered?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Brazos County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Fort Bend County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
H-E-B will require Harris Co. customers to cover their face
Houston mayor says no citations for not wearing a mask
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
H-E-B will require Harris Co. customers to cover their face
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
HISD to hold another food distribution event Monday at schools
Robbery call leads to discovery of game room in old church
Satellite photos show Kim Jong Un's train amid health rumors
IRS offering incentive pay to employees who return to work
Daughter joining Air Force surprised with drive-by parade
Show More
Beautiful ending to the weekend before rain chances increase
Salon owner risks business license in reopening
You could qualify for a free pretzel on National Pretzel Day
No COVID-19 here: Life in areas with 0 confirmed cases
Police call shooting in southeast Houston a "horrible accident"
More TOP STORIES News