COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries in Galveston County

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Galveston County is 715, according to public health officials as of May 19.
The number of confirmed deaths is 31, and the number of people who have recovered is 439.
DETAILS: See demographic breakdown of cases by community
