COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Harris County, including the city of Houston, is 6,838 as of Sunday, May 3.

The number of confirmed deaths is 133, and the number of people who have recovered is 2,442.

Houston/Harris County COVID-19 cases by zip code:

Information provided by the Harris County Public Health Department

