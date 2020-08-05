Health & Fitness

Mayor Turner and health officials continue to combat COVID-19 in Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston health officials are expected to brief the public on their latest efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Turner announced a new mask order violation which allows Houston police officers to write $250 tickets to those who don't wear masks in public.

RELATED: HPD to issue $250 fines for mask order violations as mayor gets aggressive with virus

Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena announced that his office has turned over two establishments, Flava Restaurant & Bar and Bar 5015, to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) for possible violations.

On Wednesday, Houston's city council passed a $20 million rental relief package that intends to help Houstonians most at risk of eviction

SEE MORE: Houston's $20M rent relief package passes

All of these developments are in addition to the city's "Better Together" campaign, which was launched last week. The campaign is aimed to better educate Black and brown communities who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

The city of Houston has consistently reported new daily COVID-19 cases that are somewhere between 800 and 1,500. These numbers are substantially higher than the first surge in April, where daily new cases were below 100, and just one or two deaths a day.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonsylvester turnercoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gone for good? Evidence signals many jobs aren't coming back
US officials dispute Trump's claim that Beirut was attacked
Cause of Beirut explosion same as Texas City disaster
No longer first-come, first-serve: $20M rent relief passes
Scientists learn why COVID-19 causes loss of smell
Robert E. Lee Road name change official Wednesday
Video shows robbers bypass plastic barrier to get to clerk
Show More
Another round of thunderstorms possible Wednesday
Jobs hiring in the Third Ward paying up to $25 an hour
Video captures Atascocita man nearly struck by lightning
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Man robbed in driveway in broad daylight after leaving bank
More TOP STORIES News