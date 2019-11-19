Health & Fitness

Average life expectancy in Harris County is 79 years old

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a new study on health care in Harris County and it's yielding some pretty interesting results.

The average expectancy in the county is about 79 years old. That's right on course with the national average.

In Harris County, one in five adults doesn't have health insurance. In some local communities, one in three adults lacks health insurance.

The other major problem is certain areas' distance to hospitals. Several population centers are more than 15 minutes from a trauma center, namely on the county's east side.

In Harris County, one in three youths from ages 12 to 17 are overweight or obese. For adults, some communities have over 50 percent of adults classified as obese.

You can read more about their findings here.

RELATED: Texas has highest number of uninsured kids in US: Report
EMBED More News Videos

The number of children without health insurance in the United States has risen and Texas again has the largest share.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countyobesitystudy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TSU investigating 'improprieties' regarding admissions process
How to outsmart credit card skimmers at gas stations
16-year-old jumps onto airport tarmac to escape from police
HPD honors Deputy Dhaliwal with new uniform policy
Texas leader working to turn Montgomery Co. into 'gun sanctuary'
ABC13 Evening News - November 18, 2019
Diesel leak in SW Houston may affect your evening commute
Show More
These schools are the top ranked in the Houston area
Food truck workers sexually assaulted by robbers: HPD
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
19-year-old jail officer charged with bringing drugs to work
Horrible accident leaves mom fighting for her future
More TOP STORIES News