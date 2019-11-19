Average life expectancy in Harris County is 79 years old

The average expectancy in the county is about 79 years old. That's right on course with the national average.
In Harris County, one in five adults doesn't have health insurance. In some local communities, one in three adults lacks health insurance.
The other major problem is certain areas' distance to hospitals. Several population centers are more than 15 minutes from a trauma center, namely on the county's east side.
In Harris County, one in three youths from ages 12 to 17 are overweight or obese. For adults, some communities have over 50 percent of adults classified as obese.
