Texas has highest number of uninsured kids in US: Report

Researchers in Texas say the Lone Star State has the largest share of children without health insurance in the U.S.
In a new report by Georgetown University, researchers found that 20 percent of the nation's uninsured children live in Texas, as of 2017.
After years on the decline, this is the first time since 2008 that the rate of uninsured children increased.
The report shows the national rate grew from a low of 4.7 percent in 2016 to 5 percent in 2017. Nearly 11 percent of children in Texas are living without health insurance, the study found.
In November, Georgetown revealed 276,000 more children were going without insurance in President Donald Trump's first year in office than in 2016.
Researchers and anti-poverty advocates say it's an unsettling uptick after years of progress, and they blame GOP-led efforts that have kept some states from expanding Medicaid. They also point to Trump's aggressive focus on curbing immigration and say many families are too worried that signing their children up for government-backed insurance would complicate ongoing immigration proceedings.
You can read more about the research on the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families website.
Related Topics:
healthtexas newshealth insuranceu.s. & worldTexas
healthtexas newshealth insuranceu.s. & worldTexas