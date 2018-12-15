TEXAS NEWS

Texas has highest number of uninsured kids in US: Report

EMBED </>More Videos

The number of children without health insurance in the United States has risen and Texas again has the largest share. (AP Photo/Whitney Curtis)

Researchers in Texas say the Lone Star State has the largest share of children without health insurance in the U.S.

In a new report by Georgetown University, researchers found that 20 percent of the nation's uninsured children live in Texas, as of 2017.

After years on the decline, this is the first time since 2008 that the rate of uninsured children increased.

The report shows the national rate grew from a low of 4.7 percent in 2016 to 5 percent in 2017. Nearly 11 percent of children in Texas are living without health insurance, the study found.

In November, Georgetown revealed 276,000 more children were going without insurance in President Donald Trump's first year in office than in 2016.

Researchers and anti-poverty advocates say it's an unsettling uptick after years of progress, and they blame GOP-led efforts that have kept some states from expanding Medicaid. They also point to Trump's aggressive focus on curbing immigration and say many families are too worried that signing their children up for government-backed insurance would complicate ongoing immigration proceedings.

You can read more about the research on the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthtexas newshealth insuranceu.s. & worldTexas
TEXAS NEWS
Texas federal judge declares Obamacare unconstitutional
Neighbors outraged by low bond for child sex assault suspect
Man spotted pleasuring himself near Katy ISD school bus
Deputy injured in shootout with felon going home from hospital
More texas news
HEALTH & FITNESS
Make sure glitter is actually edible before you eat it, FDA warns
DEADLINE: Last chance to enroll in Affordable Care Act today
TV meteorologist recovering from eye surgery at time of suicide
Report claims Johnson & Johnson knew of asbestos in baby powder
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Second suspect wanted in shooting of 7-year-old
Pastor addresses uproar over lavish anniversary gift to wife
Unicorn who leaves glitter surprise in tiny toilet is a hot gift
Arrests and citations mount at unruly Santa convention
Weekend closures planned for SH-288, US-290 and I-45
Man dies after getting stuck in donation bin
Motorcyclist slams into SUV during high-speed chase
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
Show More
Police investigating after homeless man killed under bridge
Make sure glitter is actually edible before you eat it, FDA warns
TV meteorologist recovering from eye surgery at time of suicide
Pastor explains decision to buy wife Lamborghini for anniversary
Texas federal judge declares Obamacare unconstitutional
More News