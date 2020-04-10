Astros Justin Verlander donates first check to Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander says his first paycheck will be donated to the Houston Food Bank.The decision comes days after Verlander announced that he would donate his weekly paycheck to organizations that are helping combat COVID-19. Each week, Verlander and his wife Kate Upton will pick a nonprofit organization and highlight its work.Verlander, the American League Cy Young Award winner, is among a group of major leaguers getting $4,775 a day for 60 days, a total of $286,500.Verlander's salary this year is $33 million, which is $177,419 a day for the 186-day season.Verlander isn't the only Astros player who's helping organizations during the pandemic. Alex Bregman announced the launch of FEEDHOU, which he hopes will raise $1 million to feed Houston residents with food insecurity during the coronavirus.