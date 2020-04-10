Health & Fitness

Astros Justin Verlander donates first check to Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander says his first paycheck will be donated to the Houston Food Bank.

The decision comes days after Verlander announced that he would donate his weekly paycheck to organizations that are helping combat COVID-19. Each week, Verlander and his wife Kate Upton will pick a nonprofit organization and highlight its work.



Verlander, the American League Cy Young Award winner, is among a group of major leaguers getting $4,775 a day for 60 days, a total of $286,500.

SEE MORE: Surprising salaries of the Houston Astros

Verlander's salary this year is $33 million, which is $177,419 a day for the 186-day season.

Verlander isn't the only Astros player who's helping organizations during the pandemic. Alex Bregman announced the launch of FEEDHOU, which he hopes will raise $1 million to feed Houston residents with food insecurity during the coronavirus.

RELATED:

Astros Justin Verlander donating salary to help combat COVID-19

Alex Bregman launches $1 million food drive to feed Houston

Astros Foundation accepting spare PPE donations at Minute Maid park on April 8

Carlos Correa and Lance McCullers treat Houston Methodist nurses to lunch

Astros' Carlos Correa reminds fans to stay home during COVID-19 pandemic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhouston astroscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott wants to safely reopen businesses in Texas
Husband and wife in Ft. Bend Co. die days apart from COVID-19
Man believed to be murder victim's son leads police to body
Emotional tour inside unit treating COVID-19 patients
People cram in line for Turkey Leg Hut opening during COVID-19
Police search for 13-year-old girl reported missing
Why is Texas last in the nation for COVID-19 testing?
Show More
White House points to hopeful signs as deaths keep rising
Severe storms possible Easter morning before a big cool down
2 more virus deaths reported as Houston enters Easter weekend
Man jumps off I-45 to avoid semi that ran over and killed 2 women
Alex Bregman launches $1 million food drive to feed Houston
More TOP STORIES News