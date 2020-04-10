Astros Justin Verlander donates first check to Houston Food Bank

The decision comes days after Verlander announced that he would donate his weekly paycheck to organizations that are helping combat COVID-19. Each week, Verlander and his wife Kate Upton will pick a nonprofit organization and highlight its work.
Verlander, the American League Cy Young Award winner, is among a group of major leaguers getting $4,775 a day for 60 days, a total of $286,500.
SEE MORE: Surprising salaries of the Houston Astros
Verlander's salary this year is $33 million, which is $177,419 a day for the 186-day season.
Verlander isn't the only Astros player who's helping organizations during the pandemic. Alex Bregman announced the launch of FEEDHOU, which he hopes will raise $1 million to feed Houston residents with food insecurity during the coronavirus.
RELATED:
Astros Justin Verlander donating salary to help combat COVID-19
Alex Bregman launches $1 million food drive to feed Houston
Astros Foundation accepting spare PPE donations at Minute Maid park on April 8
Carlos Correa and Lance McCullers treat Houston Methodist nurses to lunch
Astros' Carlos Correa reminds fans to stay home during COVID-19 pandemic