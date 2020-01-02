5-year-old boy dies of possible bacterial meningitis: Officials

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old Montgomery County boy has died due to possible bacterial meningitis, health officials confirmed to ABC13 Thursday.
On New Year's Eve, Express Family Clinic in Spring warned its patients of a suspected bacterial meningitis exposure. According to a Facebook post by the clinic, a pediatric patient visited its office the day before with a suspected case of the potentially fatal illness.
County health officials stated the boy was transported to Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, where he died.
The boy's identity was not immediately disclosed.
Officials added those who were around the child were given treatment. Those who were at the clinic at the same time as the boy were also notified and given preventative treatment.
Bacterial meningitis is a serious illness that can turn fatal in a matter of days, and you're more likely to catch it during the colder, drier months.
It's mostly spread through close personal contact. Certain bacteria enter your bloodstream and travel to your brain and spinal cord, causing the membranes around them to swell.
Symptoms include stiff neck, headache and fever. To prevent the spread of meningitis, avoid contact with sick people.
